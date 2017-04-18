CA: "Calexit" effort halted — but backers to try again soon

Source: Sacramento Bee

"Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment to make California its own country have halted signature-gathering efforts, yet intend to try again in the coming weeks with a retooled proposal and campaign to qualify for next year’s ballot. A pair of leaders of the Yes California effort said Monday they were pulling the plug on the so-called Calexit proposal. The decision follows months of negative publicity surrounding the whereabouts and motivations of Louis J. Marinelli, a leader of the campaign who currently lives in Russia. Organizers said they want to make a clean break from any push tainted by perceived links to Russian leader Vladimir Putin." (04/17/17)

http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article145095209.html