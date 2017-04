Source: Foreign Policy Focus

"On FPF #28, I discuss the Trump Administration's policy towards North Korea. Trump seems to have turned his attention from Iran to North Korea. Erdogan has won an important referendum in Turkey. Erdogan now has dictator-like powers. I also update Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya." [various formats] (04/17/17)

