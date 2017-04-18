Mali: Four regime troops killed in attack on army base

Source: Fox News

"A Malian army spokesman says armed men have attacked an army camp in the country's north, killing at least four soldiers and wounding another. Lt. Col. Diarran Kone on Tuesday would not give more details about the attack in Gourma-Rharous, about 160 kilometers (99 miles) south of Timbuktu. A local official said the assailants destroyed about six armed vehicles but left after failing to take control of the camp." (04/18/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/04/18/4-soldiers-killed-in-attack-on-northern-mali-army-camp.html