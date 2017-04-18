Source: Cobden Centre

by Vishal Wilde

"The vast majority of people would either be up in arms or completely confused if the government suddenly said that all private bread producers had to shut down and the government would subsequently create a central authority from which all bread production would ultimately originate and, furthermore, that one would need a state-sanctioned licence to purchase (or sell) bread directly from (or to) that central authority and also to sell that same bread to the public more broadly. Nevertheless, people across jurisdictions are generally not outraged by monetary monopolies imposed upon them by governments and central banks. This lack of outrage and concern obstructs the possibility for Monetary Freedom." (04/18/17)

http://www.cobdencentre.org/2017/04/ambivalence-toward-monetary-freedom-is-ubiquitous-why/