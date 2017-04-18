Anti-authoritarian options for suicidal anti-authoritarians

Source: CounterPunch

by Bruce E Levine

"Suicide rates in the US have surged to a 30-year high at the same time that US antidepressant use has skyrocketed. While correlation is not the same as causation, this concurrence naturally raises questions from people comfortable challenging authorities — including mental health authorities. Does it help all people to view being suicidal as a symptom of mental illness for which standard psychiatric treatment is the most effective remedy? Or, for some people, could being suicidal be regarded — and cared for — in other ways? First, a closer look at both US suicide rates and standard treatment realities. Then, some options for anti-authoritarians who have been failed by mental health authorities." [editor's note: Defective to the extent that the author treats suicide as invariably a "bad" thing to be stopped, rather than a self-owner's prerogative – TLK] (04/18/17)

