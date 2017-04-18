Spain: Rajoy called to testify in graft trial

Source: Yahoo! News

"One of Spain's top criminal courts on Tuesday summoned Mariano Rajoy to testify as a witness in a major corruption trial, a first for the conservative prime minister. 'They have called him as witness,' a spokesman for the National Court that deals with major corruption cases told AFP, adding no date had been set yet for the hearing. Rajoy will take the stand as part of the so-called Gurtel trial, which centres on a vast network that allegedly saw companies shower former lawmakers and civil servants from his ruling Popular Party (PP) with bribes in exchange for contracts." (04/18/17)

