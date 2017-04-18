Turkey: Opponents seek to annul referendum result as Erdogan's new powers become reality

Source: Reuters

"Turkey's main opposition began a battle on Tuesday to annul a referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote. A defiant Erdogan, whose narrow victory exposed the nation's deep divisions, has said Sunday's vote ended all debate on the more powerful presidency he has long sought, and told European observers who criticized it: 'talk to the hand.'" (04/18/17)

