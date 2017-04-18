ME: Sanders, Perez kick off tour in Portland

Source: WCSH 6 News

"The State Theatre was packed Monday night for a rally with Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez. Portland was the first stop for the pair's 'Come Together and Fight Back' tour to encourage political activism, in the wake of the party's devastating losses in 2016. While Senator Sanders stuck to many of his usual talking points, both he and Perez took time to discuss Maine-specific issues. 'Our job is to radically transform the Democratic Party,' said Sanders to the very loud and enthusiastic crowd. Not all in the crowd were pleased with the partnership of Sanders and the DNC — even booing the name of DNC chair Tom Perez." (04/17/17)

http://www.wcsh6.com/news/politics/sanders-perez-kick-off-tour-in-portland/432051224