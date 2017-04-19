Pence pushes allies on trade after reassuring on North Korea

Source: Bloomberg

"Vice President Mike Pence pressed South Korea and Japan for better trade terms on Tuesday even as he affirmed U.S. support for its Asian allies in dealing with North Korea. On the third day of a swing through Asia, Pence told a business group in Seoul that the U.S.’s trade relationship with South Korea is 'falling short' and a trade agreement between the nations is under review. Later in Tokyo, he stressed the need for quick results as he helmed a new economic dialogue arranged by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe." (04/18/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-04-18/pence-pushes-key-allies-on-trade-after-reassuring-on-north-korea