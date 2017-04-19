Just as with Reagan, getting tax reform right today is key to booming economy

Source: Heartland Institute

by Peter Ferrara

"Milton Friedman was the first to observe that the deeper the recession, the stronger the recovery. After a recession, the economy grows faster than normal for a period until it catches up with where it should have been on the long term economic trendline. The recession Obama inherited in 2008-09 should have been followed by a booming recovery for at least a couple of years with real growth of 5% or even 6%, like President Reagan’s recovery from the steep 1981-82 recession. But Obama never produced more than 2% growth per year for his entire 8 years in office. That qualifies as the worst recovery from a recession since the Great Depression. That means there is an economic boom still hiding deep within this economy, waiting to be liberated. Reagan’s first step to restoring economic growth was to reduce tax rates sharply." (04/18/17)

