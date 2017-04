Source: Fortune

"Goldman Sachs Group reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as gains in investment banking were offset by weak trading revenue. … Shares of Goldman were down 3% in premarket trading. Goldman has historically relied more on trading than other big banks, but has been trying to shift to stable businesses such as investment management." (04/18/17)

