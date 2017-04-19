France's Bernie Sanders started his own party and is surging in the polls

Source: The Intercept

by Zaid Jilani

"Jean-Luc Melenchon, an insurgent left-wing candidate for France’s presidency, is surging. His candidacy, organized under the newly-established party La France Insoumise ('Unsubmissive France') has gone from a quixotic bid to a viable challenge in just a few months. … Many have drawn comparisons between Melenchon and Bernie Sanders. … But there is a major difference between Sanders and Melenchon. The American chose to run within an existing political party, while the Frenchman seeks to compete against them. That’s why, unlike Sanders, Melenchon is still in the running at this late stage, as the voters are souring on the candidates of the far-right and co-opted center." (04/18/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/04/18/frances-bernie-sanders-started-his-own-party-and-is-surging-in-the-polls/