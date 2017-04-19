Yemen: Twelve dead in downing of Saudi invasion force helicopter

Source: Daily Star [Lebanon]

"Twelve Saudi soldiers, including four officers, were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter went down in Yemen, the Arab coalition [invading Yemen] said in a statement. The Saudi Black Hawk 'fell during operations in the province of Marib' east of Sanaa, the coalition said in a statement carried by SPA state news agency, without clarifying the reason." (04/18/17)

http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Middle-East/2017/Apr-18/402350-12-soldiers-dead-as-saudi-helicopter-goes-down-in-yemen-coalition.ashx