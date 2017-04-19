Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Jason Brennan

"The mean, median, and modal voter is badly informed, and as a result, votes for politicians and parties he would not support if only he were well-informed. As a result, democracies often push bad policies. Of course, not everything a democracy does is a result of what voters want, but voters do have significant influence. Bad voters => bad government." (04/18/17)

http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/04/values-only-voting/