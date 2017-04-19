Reason Podcast, 04/17/17

Source: Reason

"On today's podcast, Doherty joins Nick Gillespie and Katherine Mangu-Ward to talk about why busting heads and not overbooking was to blame for last week's United Airlines crisis, the libertarian case for free trade and immigration, how to convince non-libertarians that one person's gain isn't necessarily another person's loss, Arkansas' legal fight to execute eight men, filing taxes, and the virtues of recreational testosterone." [various formats] (04/17/17)

http://reason.com/blog/2017/04/17/united-taxes-executions-arkansas