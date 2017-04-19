Belgium: Pol wants guidelines for regime fencing of stolen Bitcoin

Source: CryptoCoins News

"Belgium’s justice minister, Koen Geens, has advised the government that the country’s laws need to cover virtual currencies like bitcoin, according to HLN. He wants the legal obligations that apply to the financial sector to apply to virtual money, which to date has not been subject to the established law. Geens is reportedly trying to determine how the government can [fence] bitcoins [stolen] in criminal cases. These include 1,050 bitcoins [stolen] in two separate drug cases, valued at more than $1.2 million." (04/18/17)

https://www.cryptocoinsnews.com/need-liquidate-confiscated-bitcoin-calls-new-laws-belgium/