Economics 2.0 meets the Fifth Protocol

"In the book Accelerando, Charles Stross describes a future world that runs on 'Economics 2.0,' an indecipherable economic system used by post-human intelligences. Because its workings are beyond human understanding, Stross can provide little detail of how such a system works. But the concept of Economics 2.0 stokes my imagination. If machines are to become first-class economic actors, the economy will adapt to fit their preferences and modes of operation. Humans will find ourselves sharing a marketplace with what amounts to alien intelligence." (04/17/17)

