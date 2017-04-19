United and the cops are just the latest violent partners in a long history of dysfunction

Source: Reason

by JD Tuccille

After Chicago aviation cops violently dragged David Dao, a paying passenger, from his seat on United Airlines Flight 3411, I had what at first glance might be an odd reaction. I immediately remembered waking from a doze in the shotgun seat of my then-girlfriend's car many years ago to find that she'd cut into the line at a busy gas station, starting a confrontation with a driver who was under the impression that his patience had earned him a turn at the pump. 'My boyfriend is going to kick your ass,' she yelled. 'I am?' I remember wondering to myself, before proceeding to face the poor guy down. Let's say I was a guilty partner in an unhealthy relationship. United and the Chicago aviation police have an awfully familiar dynamic going in their own relationship." (04/18/17)

