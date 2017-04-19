What Julian Assange is really doing

Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"Most people know the what about Julian Assange and WikiLeaks — that they publish secret information — but they don’t know the why. And that’s a great loss, because the reason behind all the leaks is both brilliant and illuminating. The first thing to understand is that WikiLeaks, like Bitcoin, came from the cypherpunks. In particular, WikiLeaks was spawned by a cypherpunk group that formed (spontaneously) in Melbourne, Australia. In other words, WikiLeaks is the creation of some smart guys who were inspired by Timothy C. May, Eric Hughes, Murray Rothbard, and a few others. Assange was part of this group and an intriguing thinker in his own right." (04/18/17)

https://www.freemansperspective.com/julian-assange-really/