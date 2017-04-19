Why the founding fathers opposed the Pentagon, CIA, and NSA

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Venezuela, like post-WWII United States, is a national-security state. That means that it has a giant military establishment, a national police force, and secret intelligence forces that spies on the citizenry, just like Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA here in the United States. Like here in the United States, everything in the nation revolves around the need to protect 'national security.' Thus, when the U.S. media reports (and laments) Maduro’s dictatorship, what they inevitably omit is the critical factor in any dictatorship: that it’s not Maduro that does the things that are dictatorial and tyrannical. He just gives the orders. It is the troops, the federal police, and the intelligence agencies that actually carry out the orders. … America’s Founding Fathers clearly understood this principle. That’s why they opposed standing armies, national police, and secretive intelligence agencies." (04/18/17)

