EFF to California Supreme Court: Website owners have a First Amendment right to defend content on their platforms

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Karen Guillo and Jamie Williams

"A bad review on Yelp is an anathema to a business. No one wants to get trashed online. But the First Amendment protects both the reviewer’s opinion and Yelp’s right to publish it. A California appeals court ran roughshod over the First Amendment when it ordered Yelp to comply with an injunction to take down speech without giving the website any opportunity to challenge the injunction’s factual basis. The case is on appeal to the California Supreme Court, and EFF filed an amicus brief asking the court to overturn the lower court’s dangerous holding." (04/18/17)

