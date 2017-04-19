Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Michael de Sapio

"Popular wisdom holds that Fascism and Communism were diametrical opposites. Actually, the two ideologies were (and are) so similar that they had to define themselves in opposition to each other in order to survive. At the very least, both were socialistic in origin: Mussolini was immersed in socialism by his father, and the name of Hitler's party — National Socialist German Workers' Party — speaks for itself. These regimes fostered hostility to traditional religious beliefs and morality (both men despised Christianity), 'salvation by science' (as shown, for example, in the Nazi's racist eugenics movement), and state-controlled health and environmental projects (as shown in a Nazi slogan, 'Nutrition is not a private matter!'). All of these elements grew out of the 'scientific' progressivism of the early 20th century." (04/18/17)

https://fee.org/articles/fascism-and-communism-were-two-peas-in-a-pod/