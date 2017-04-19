So you're a subversive artist, are you?

Source: Cato Unbound

by Nick Gillespie

"Truth be told, there’s nothing inherently subversive about comedy, whether it’s political or the lamest sort of observational humor. In fact, it’s not even clear comedy is inherently funny. Bill Hicks, often lauded as 'truth teller' about corporate power, was no more a threat to the Republic than is Carrot Top. How many watermelons and cantaloupes must die to make Gallagher great? Does anyone doubt that Nazi Germany had its own version of the Capitol Steps, the dreary comedy troupe that does hacky song parodies poking fun at John Kerry’s snowboarding fiascoes, John Boehner’s skin tone, and Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits? You can almost hear their hoo-larious version of '“We Didn’t Start the (Reichstag) Fire' or 'Ballroom Blitzkrieg,' can’t you?" (04/18/17)

https://www.cato-unbound.org/2017/04/18/nick-gillespie/so-youre-subversive-artist-are-you