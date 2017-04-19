Dystopia on the margins: The Handmaid's Tale in the age of Trump

Source: In These Times

by Jessica Stites

"This February, 32 years after its publication, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale became Amazon’s number one bestseller. The feminist dystopia imagines a government takeover by misogynist authoritarians, and the book’s sales were propelled by the fear that its fiction was merging into reality. Yet three months under Trump, we don’t live in The Handmaid’s Tale: no secret police; no hijacked bank accounts; no reeducation camps. As many have observed, such totalitarian tales feel less relevant to 21st-century America than consumerist dystopias, like Brave New World or CivilWarLand in Bad Decline. Why should a corporate capitalist state bother with repression when the distractions of cheap goods and good TV render the public compliant and complicit?" (04/18/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20043/the-handmaids-tale-margaret-atwood-trump/