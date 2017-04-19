Source: Mises Canada

by Christopher P Casey

"Every year, airlines deny thousands of passengers seats on flights due to overbooking. Airlines use sophisticated modeling to manage overbooking to maximize profits given the reality of passenger no-shows. Legally permissible under their 'contract of carriage' with passengers, fewer than one-tenth of one percent of all passengers lose seats due to overbooking. But when Dr. David Dao was violently removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago, it did far more than generate a public relations nightmare; it exposed the absurdity of fractional reserve banking." (04/17/17)

https://www.mises.ca/fractional-reserve-airline-seats/