Western nihilism, part 4: A dose of reality for an insane society

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"[T]he idea that parents bear no responsibility or fault for having children that they can’t support is making the argument that huge portions of the population are no better than stray cats and dogs. We expect that behavior out of such low animals, after all. We expect better of humans — or we should. Liberals, evidently … don’t. Their paternalistic, condescending bullshit extends to the point that they are okay with treating humans as though they’re no better than stray dogs. After all, we don’t blame the stray dogs for being overrun by hormones and recklessly having children when the dog knows — on some deep, perhaps instinctual level — that most of its children are gonna die in terrible ways. 'It’s just a dog being a dog,' we say. In fact, we’re willing to address that problem: 'Spay and neuter your pets so that this doesn’t happen!' But when it comes to humans? No. We don’t even hold humans to that high of a standard." (04/18/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/04/18/western-nihilism-4-a-dose-of-reality-for-an-insane-society/