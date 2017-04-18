Source: The Price of Liberty

by MamaLiberty

"More BORG thinking and rationalization. It’s not elites vs. populists. It’s cities vs. the countryside. 'In the low-density and underdeveloped countryside, people live in much closer proximity to nature, surrounded by forces human beings only marginally control. In that context, individuals, families, and communities tend to feel smaller, less omnipotent, more vulnerable.' Utter nonsense. Written, obviously, by someone who knows nothing about human nature — or anything in nature. His bias for the big city is very evident, but I doubt he even understands city people very well." (04/18/17)

https://thepriceofliberty.org/2017/04/18/more-borg-thinking/