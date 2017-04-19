Courts: The circus of cowardly clowns

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"My opinion of government — and the unethical cowards who work for it — has just slipped down another couple of notches. I didn't know that was still possible. Employees of this gang were too scummy to read my letter at the sentencing of the guy who caused the accident which killed my daughter Cheyenne a year and a half ago — probably because it wasn't very accommodating toward the evil which is government nor toward those who debase themselves by working for it. And, yes, every person who works for government debases himself by doing so — anyone would be a better person not working for government than they are while holding a government 'job.' But, back to the Tools of the State: Don't offer me a chance to speak if you don't have the backbone to actually follow through, you nasty cowardly parasites." (04/18/17)

