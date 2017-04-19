Colombia: President calls for “sanity” after Venezuela arms 1 million militiamen

Source: PanAm Post

"Through his Twitter account, President Juan Manuel Santos said he is concerned about recent statements in which Nicolas Maduro said he will arm 500,000 civilians with rifles; and that the appropriation has already been approved for the upcoming budget. Venezuela has been suffering from crises across the board in recent years, but things have particularly spiraled out of control this year." (04/18/17)

