So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, 04/18/17

"Heather Mac Donald is our guest on today’s 'extra' edition of 'So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast.' Mac Donald is the latest campus speaker to fall victim to the 'heckler’s veto,' which is what happens when authorities allow a speaker to be silenced by sheer volume or force so that his or her message cannot be heard by willing listeners." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/18/17)

