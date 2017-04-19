US F-22s intercept Russian bombers off Alaska coast

Source: CNN

"Two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers were intercepted in international airspace off the coast of Alaska by two US F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft on Monday, the Pentagon confirmed to CNN. The intercept, which was described by a US military official as safe and professional, took place about 100 miles from Kodiak Island after the Russian aircraft flew into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. … US military officials downplayed the mid-air interaction as 'nothing out of the ordinary' and 'not dissimilar from what we've seen in the past with respect to Russian long-range aviation.'" (04/18/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/18/politics/russian-bombers-f-22-intercept-alaska/