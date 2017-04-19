Trump renews war on America with executive order attacking economy

Source: NBC News

"President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at reducing the number of lower wage foreign hires in the U.S. workforce and bringing job opportunity back to American employees — a key campaign promise. The signing of this order, Trump told the Kenosha, Wisconsin crowd, will 'defend our workers, protect our jobs, and finally put America first.' The so called 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order announced at the headquarters of Snap-on Tools is another part of Trump's 'America First' themed first 100 days in office. The executive order also stresses a preference for federal projects to use steel, iron, and other goods that are manufactured and made in the U.S." (04/18/17)

http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-s-executive-orders-aimed-curbing-low-wage-foreign-hires-n747906