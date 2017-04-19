Israel: Regime punishes hunger-striking prisoners

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

"Israeli prison officials have cracked down on Palestinian prisoners after more than 1,100 political detainees launched an open-ended hunger strike on Monday. The Palestinian Committee of Prisoners' Affairs released a statement on Monday saying that Israeli Prison Service (IPS) officials had forcibly moved hunger-striking prisoners to different sections of Israeli jails, confiscated clothes and personal belongings and placed leading figures in solitary confinement. Imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, Karim Younis and Mahmoud Abu Srour were moved from Hadarim prison to solitary confinement in Jalama prison on Monday evening, according to the Prisoners' Affairs committee. Barghouthi is to be 'prosecuted in a discipline court' as punishment for his op-ed published by the New York Times on Monday, where he described the daily struggle of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and the ambition behind the hunger strike, the statement said. Israeli prison officials reportedly accused Barghouthi of using his wife to 'smuggle' the article out of prison and to the New York Times." (04/17/17)

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/04/israel-punishes-hunger-striking-palestinian-prisoners-170418085139953.html