Egypt: Attack near monastery kills one, injures four

Source: Reuters

"An attack on security forces near Egypt's St Catherine's Monastery in south Sinai has killed at least one person and injured four, state television said on Tuesday. Security sources said it was carried out by gunmen on a police checkpoint several hundred meters from the church entrance. No group claimed responsibility. The attack comes just over a week after two bombings on Egyptian churches during Palm Sunday services, claimed by Islamic State, killed 45 people." (04/18/17)

