Kelly to Congress, others who oppose DHS's police state antics: Shut up

Source: Houston Chronic

"Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has a blunt message for lawmakers and others who criticize the Trump administration's aggressive new use of raids and deportations against people living in the U.S. illegally. 'If lawmakers do not like the laws that we enforce, that we are charged to enforce, that we are sworn to enforce — then they should have the courage and skill to change those laws,' he said Tuesday. 'Otherwise they should shut up and support the men and women on the front lines.' … Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, said he inherited a demoralized work force. 'For too long, the men and women of my Department have been political pawns,' he said. 'They have been asked to do more with less, and less, and less.' Speaking to an audience of diplomatic and national security officials at The George Washington University, Kelly said immigration and border patrol agents have suffered from low public esteem." [editor's note: Amazing how quickly a former Marine infantry general turns into a whiny titty baby when he gets put in charge of a bunch of disorganized, grabasstic civilian gang-banger riff-raff losers, isn't it? – TLK] (04/18/17)

