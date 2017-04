Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"Today I’ve got Connor Boyack on the show. He’s the author of the highly successful Tuttle Twins book series that teach libertarian principles to children. He’s also the fonder of Libertas Institute. A Group dedicated local political change in Utah." [various formats] (04/18/17)

https://jasonstapleton.com/583-author-connor-boyack-talks-tuttle-twins-and-teaching-your-kids-about-liberty/