CA: Gunman kills three in Fresno in possible "hate crime"

Source: Los Angeles Times

"Kori Ali Muhammad told his family there was a war going on between blacks and whites in America. On social media, he referred to white people as 'devils.' Earlier in the year, he posted a rap album on YouTube replete with violent, explicit, racially-charged lyrics, including referring to himself in one song as a 'black soldier.' On Tuesday morning, police say Muhammad stalked the streets of downtown Fresno, fatally shooting three white men with a .357 revolver. Before surrendering to police, he allegedly shouted 'Allahu akbar' and expressed hatred toward white people and the government, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. Local authorities said they don’t believe the attack was an act of terrorism but are investigating it as a hate crime." (04/18/17)

http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fresno-shooting-20170418-story.html