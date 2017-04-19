It is time to end official time

Source: Competitive Enterprise Institute

by Trey Kovacs

"For years, federal employee unions have enjoyed a government subsidy that enables their members to perform union duties while being paid by the taxpayer. The practice, known as union official time, grants federal employees paid time off from their government duties to perform union business. Official time is a taxpayer-funded subsidy to federal employee unions that enables them to file grievances, negotiate contracts, and even lobby Congress, among other activities. Unfortunately, a general lack of transparency surrounding the practice makes it impossible to know what specific activities are performed on official time or what its costs are. Activities performed on official time benefit only labor unions and their members, not the public." (04/19/17)

https://cei.org/content/it-time-end-official-time