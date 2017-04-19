IQ with conscience

Source: Econlog

by Bryan Caplan

"I'm an IQ realist, all the way. IQ tests aren't perfect, but they're an excellent proxy for what ordinary language calls 'intelligence.' A massive body of research confirms that IQ predicts not just educational success, but career success. Contrary to critics, IQ tests are not culturally biased; they fairly measure genuine group differences in intelligence. Yet I've got to admit: My fellow IQ realists are, on average, a scary bunch. People who vocally defend the power of IQ are vastly more likely than normal people to advocate extreme human rights violations." (04/19/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/04/iq_with_conscie.html