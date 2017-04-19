Source: Tenth Amendment Center

"Today is the 89th day that the GOP has failed to repeal Obamacare. Some states are taking steps to expand freedom instead of waiting on the feds to do it. In this episode of Tenther Tuesday, Michael Boldin and Mike Maharrey talk about these bills to support health freedom, along with legislation relating to gun rights, industrial hemp, the FDA, and asset forfeiture." [Flash video] (04/18/17)

http://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/04/tenther-tuesday-episode-15-big-wins-for-the-nullification-movement/