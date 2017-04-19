The US pushed North Korea to build nukes: Yes or no?

Source: CounterPunch

by Mike Whitney

"Let’s say you know someone who wears funny blue suits and doesn’t share your views on politics. So you decide to stick this person in a cage and put him on a diet of bread and water until he agrees to change his wardrobe and adjust his thinking. And when he sits quietly on the cage-floor with his hands folded, you ignore him altogether and deal with other matters. But when he stomps his feet in anger or violently shakes the cage, you throw cold water on him or poke him in the back with a sharp stick. How long do you think it’ll take before your prisoner changes his clothes and comes around to 'exceptional' way of seeing things? It’s never going to happen, is it, because your whole approach is wrong. People don’t respond positively to hectoring, intimidation and cruelty, in fact, they deeply resent it and fight back. And, yet, this is exactly the way Washington has treated North Korea for the last 64 years." (04/19/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/19/the-u-s-pushed-north-korea-to-build-nukes-yes-or-no/