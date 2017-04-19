The Freedom Report, 04/18/17

Source: The Libertarian Republic

"Pat Buchanan asks in a column whether the dream of an 'America First' foreign policy is over. Paleoconservatives have taken a back seat in the Trump administration with the news that advisor Steve Bannon was removed from the National Security Council only days before the administration bombed Syria's Bashar al-Assad for allegedly using chemical weapons against his own people. Neoconservatives who desire regime change were giddy, and mainstream media pundits took to the airwaves to applaud the president in some cases for the first time ever. Austin Petersen breaks down the news." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/18/17)

