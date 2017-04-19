Baltasar Gracian's aphorism #238: Know what is wanting in yourself.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"An interesting aspect of the aphorism is that it does not address your bad qualities but asks, instead, what qualities or characteristics do you lack. The absences are obstacles to success as surely as the presence of bad habits are … but the dynamic is different. You do not need to subtract but to add and the process differs dramatically. Rather than undo a bad habit, you must install a new good one. I honestly do not know which one is more difficult." (04/19/17)

