Auto loans: The next debt bubble?

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Shaun Bradley

"After nearly a decade of being able to borrow money for next to nothing, interest rates are finally beginning to creep higher. Even the relatively small increases seen so far have caused problems in the previously booming automobile industry. The size of the auto loan market has ballooned to a historic $1.1 trillion, and subprime lending has once again become the norm. Teaser offers that allow people to get cars with zero money down and 84-month financing have fueled a wave of irresponsible spending. … The data released so far in 2017, however, has started to raise questions about how much longer these spending habits can last." (04/19/17)

