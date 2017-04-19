Would regulation stop the mistakes of rating agencies that contributed to the 2008 crisis?

Source: Notes on Liberty

by Kevin Kallmes

"I remember watching The Big Short and feeling great indignation at the S&P employee who told Steve Carell that rating agencies were pressured into issuing unreasonably high ratings because they were beholden to their customers. If true, this represented an unbelievable moral hazard, which is often cited as the reason for the failures of the ratings agencies–and as a reason for regulating these agencies. However, more in-depth research and consideration reveals that this answer is incomplete and, in many ways, incorrect." (04/18/17)

