The paedophile panic is undermining voluntarism

Source: spiked

by Carly Walker-Dawson

"Last week, the Guardian reported that the number of adults volunteering for youth groups has hit at a record low, with 51,000 young people on waiting lists to join the Scouts because of volunteer shortages. Kids who want to join community groups are unable to because there are simply not enough adults to supervise. There are many reasons why adults might not be willing to give up their spare time to volunteer with youth groups. But the fact they’re treated like wrong-doers before they even begin definitely has something to do with it. The Savile scandal has heightened an already prevalent panic about child sexual abuse, instilling even more fear in parents and caregivers about their kids’ relationships with other adults. Alongside these attitudinal barriers, volunteers have to overcome difficult statutory and procedural hurdles in order to start volunteering." (04/19/17)

