Source: Free Talk Live

"Smug Style of American Liberalism :: Government Job Creation :: Civil War? :: Bitcoin :: NJ Weedman Joins Us From Jail :: Jury Nullification :: More on Liberals :: Smug Libertarians :: Moral vs Self Interest :: Kim Davis :: Liberal Caller :: HOSTS — Ian, Johnson." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/18/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-04-18