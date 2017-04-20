Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"The sixtieth anniversary of the 'end' of the Korean war saw President Obama attempt to rescue that classic example of interventionist failure from history’s dustbin. Addressing veterans of that conflict, he declared: 'That war was no tie. Korea was a victory. When 50 million South Koreans live in freedom, a vibrant democracy … a stark contrast to the repression and poverty of the North, that is a victory and that is your legacy.' This is a fairytale: it wasn’t a victory, or even a tie: the US public was disenchanted with the war long before the armistice, and Truman was under considerable pressure at home to conclude an increasingly unpopular conflict. As for this guff about 'democracy': whatever the US was fighting for, from 1950, when the war broke out, to 1953, when it ground to a halt, democracy hardly described the American cause." (04/19/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/04/18/who-really-started-the-korean-war-2/