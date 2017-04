Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"… Don’t even ask. lol. Just listen. MWD, Veloschka and the triumphant return of Lisa Feen! Topics include why it’s your libertarian duty to review proudoucts and services you use, how Trump is destroying jobs with his anti-free market 'America First' jobs and supply executive order (it’s affirmative action for American workers) and the 'how to block people / how to make a living doing what you love' book that MWD wrote." (04/19/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=14361