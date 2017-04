Source: Independent Institute

by William Watkins

"If Sanctuary Cities want to continue with their efforts to shield individuals from federal immigration law, then they should lay off the federal funds. But for the federal dollars, the cities would have the freedom to oppose national immigration policy. Cities as rich as Seattle should stand on their own two feet anyway." (04/18/17)

